Many roads in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district reopened for traffic

Several roads, which were earlier blocked due to landslides and other rain-related incidents, in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, have been re-opened for traffic, the district authorities said on Sunday. The list includes major roads along the National Highway-05, National Highway-205 and also that are near National Highway-907A.

On NH-05, around 11 roads have been cleared and opened for traffic. However, on some of them, only one lane has been opened for vehicular movement. This includes Parwanoo-Datyar road; Datyar-Chakimore road; Chakimore-Jabli road; and Jabli-Dharampur road. Similarly, on NH-205, three roads have been opened for traffic including Swarghat to Bhararighat, Bhararighat to Darlaghat, and Darlaghat to Karadaghat.

On NH-907A, Kumarhatti to Nahan road has been opened for traffic. Fifteen major district roads of Solan have also been opened for traffic, officials added. Meanwhile, National Highway 205 (NH 205) was on Sunday blocked at Dakesh in the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh due to a landslide, said authorities.

They also said that two trucks and one light motor vehicle were damaged in the landslide. "NH 205 totally blocked at Dakesh due to a landslide. Two trucks & one LMV were damaged. An alternate route is Darlamod to Beri via Kharsi ( single road)," HP Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Some of the other roads are also blocked today due to rain-related incidents. According to Shimla Police, Tutikandi-Phagli bypass is blocked near Kanlog; Cart Road is blocked near Edward School, Shimla; Mehli-Badagaon-Shoghi is blocked near Beolia; Shimla-Mandi NH 205 is blocked near Hiranagar. Himachal Pradesh continues to witness the monsoon fury, triggering landslides and flash floods. In that series, a fresh landslide was reported from Bilaspur district on Saturday. The combined death toll from rains, floods, and landslides in the state has reached 223 since the onset of the monsoon on June 24.

"So far, 223 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh and 295 have been injured. As many as 800 houses have also been damaged completely, while another 7500 houses have been partially damaged," Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Saturday. The National Highway number 5 running through Himachal Pradesh has been temporarily closed at Chakki Mod near Parwanoo in the state's Solan district due to landslides, police said on Saturday. The officials further said that the restoration work is underway. (ANI)

