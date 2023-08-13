Left Menu

Maharashtra: 18 deaths reported in last 48 hrs in Thane hospital, panel formed for probe

A committee will be formed to probe if optimal treatment was provided to the patients who died in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa area of Mumbai’s Thane district in the last 48 hours, officials said on Sunday.

A committee will be formed to probe if optimal treatment was provided to the patients who died in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa area of Mumbai's Thane district in the last 48 hours, officials said on Sunday. As many as 18 deaths were reported in the last 48 hours in the hospital.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that a committee will be constituted for an impartial investigation into the matter. "18 deaths have been reported in the last 48 hours. Some of the patients who have died were already receiving treatment for various ailments including chronic kidney disease, pneumonia, kerosene poisoning, road accident and other reasons. I have briefed the CM on these deaths. A committee will be constituted for an impartial investigation into this incident to find out if the patients received optimal treatment," the Municipal Commissioner said.

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar said that action will be taken against those who will be found guilty. "Our sympathies are with the families. If any negligence is found, then action will be taken and also compensation," Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Thane hospital deaths

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased allege inefficiency on the part of the hospital administration adding that there was insufficient doctor capacity considering the huge number of patients. Confirming the news, the hospital administration said that some patients died as some patients were shifted in critical condition from private hospitals while some were above 80 years of age.

"Since the closure of the civil hospital, all the patients from Thane were brought here. So there is a lack of doctors and medical facilities. The cause of death was different for each patient", Dr Rakesh Barot, Superintendent, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa said. (ANI)

