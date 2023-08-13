Fire put out at fertiliser warehouse in Moscow region - agencies
A large fire that broke out at a fertiliser warehouse in the town of Ramenskoye in Moscow region on Sunday had been extinguished, Russian news agencies reported citing Russia's emergency service.
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A large fire that broke out at a fertiliser warehouse in the town of Ramenskoye in Moscow region on Sunday had been extinguished, Russian news agencies reported citing Russia's emergency service. The size of the fire had reached 2,700 square metres before it was localised and put out, Russian state news agency RIA reported.
Videos of the fire posted online earlier showed thick black smoke and a flame, seen from hundreds of metres away. Moscow region prosecutor's office said the preliminary cause of the fire was a violation of fire safety requirements during welding work, TASS state news agency reported.
All employees had left the premises, the agency reported citing the warehouse's owners.
