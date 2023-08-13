Left Menu

DP World Chennai berths biggest vessel MV Navios Constellation

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-08-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 19:08 IST
End-to-end logistics provider DP World Chennai has berthed 'MV Navios Constellation', the biggest vessel ever handled at the Chennai Container Terminal here, the company said on Sunday.

The vessel measuring 350 metres in length, has a capacity to handle 9,954 TEUs (Twenty-foot equivalent units) cargo and has become the biggest vessel that has ever berthed at DP World Chennai since its inception in 2001, a company statement said.

''The successful berthing of MV Navios Constellation stands as a testament to DP World Chennai's commitment to excellence in maritime operations. Our dedicated team of professionals has demonstrated unmatched expertise in handling such a massive vessel, showcasing our capabilities and commitment to India's trade growth,'' DP World Chennai CEO Vishal Lather said.

''DP World Chennai continues to attract large sized vessels, bolstering the terminal reputation as the most preferred choice for global trade partners,'' he said.

With a draft of 15 metres, the terminal can handle fifth generation vessels, and offers connectivity to Colombo, Singapore, China, West Africa and Europe, the statement added.

