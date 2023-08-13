Left Menu

As per the Ministry of Education, a select group of 50 school teachers who have displayed outstanding dedication and commitment in their fields to shape and nurture young minds have been invited by the Department of School Education and Literacy.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 20:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 20:35 IST
50 school teachers to be special guests at Independence Day ceremony at Red Fort
Red Fort (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ministry of Education has invited teachers of Central Board of Secondary Education and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghathan schools as 'Special Guests' to participate in the 77th Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort in the national capital. As per the Ministry of Education, a select group of 50 school teachers who have displayed outstanding dedication and commitment in their fields to shape and nurture young minds have been invited by the Department of School Education and Literacy.

"These educators hail from Central Board of Secondary Education and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghathan schools from across the country," it added. The ministry further said that these special guests will attend the two-day programme scheduled from August 14 to August 15 and their itinerary includes activities that encapsulate the essence of the nation's heritage and progress.

Ministry of Education further said that the key highlights of the program include a visit to India Gate, the War Memorial and Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya on August 14. On the same day, they will pay homage to the valiant soldiers who have safeguarded the country's sovereignty at the Kartavya Path.

"The courage and sacrifice of these heroes will be etched in the memory of the attendees. The visit to Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya at Teen Murti Marg, New Delhi will provide insights into the life and contributions of visionary leaders who have shaped the nation's destiny. Afterwards, there will be an interactive session of the invited School Teachers with Union Minister of State, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh in New Delhi," the ministry said. August 15, they will participate in the Independence Day ceremony at the Red Fort, where the tricolour flag will be unfurled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amidst the spirited echoes of the national anthem.

Through this recognition on the occasion of the Independence Day ceremony, the Department of School Education and Literacy is honouring the contribution of teachers who play a vital role in nurturing the future of the nation with their unwavering commitment. Their role in fostering knowledge, values and skills in the young generation is invaluable and this gesture seeks to express the nation's gratitude to them, the ministry added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

