In joint op, Punjab Police, BSF recover 3-kg narcotics substance in Ferozepur

The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered three packets of a narcotics substance weighing around 3 kilograms from the outskirts of Machiwara Village in Ferozepur district of Punjab on Sunday morning, according to an official statement.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 21:41 IST
3 packets of narcotics weighing around 3 kg recovered in Punjab' Ferozepur (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF), in a joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered three packets of a narcotics substance weighing around 3 kilograms from the outskirts of Machiwara Village in Ferozepur district of Punjab on Sunday morning, according to an official statement. The BSF's public relations officer said in an official release, "On August 13, 2023, during morning hours, on specific information, a Joint search operation was launched by BSF and Punjab Police at the outskirts of Village Machiwara in District Ferozepur."

During the search, which was conducted around 11 am, the joint team recovered 3 packets of narcotics substance, suspected to be Heroin, from paddy fields in the area. The consignment of narcotics was kept inside a black colour bag, added the release.

Earlier, the BSF, in a joint operation with Punjab Police, recovered a Pakistani drone from the outskirts of Rajoke Village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. A senior officer of BSF Punjab Frontier said the border force troopers heard the buzzing sound of a suspected flying object (drone) crossing over into Indian territory from Pakistan near Rajoke village of Tarn Taran district.

The officer added that in an ensuring joint search operation with Punjab Police, the troops recovered the drone from an agricultural field in Rajoke village. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

