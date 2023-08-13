Left Menu

Himachal police urges tourists, locals to avoid non-essential travel amid frequent landslides, rock fall

Himachal Pradesh Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police on Sunday urged tourists and local residents not to undertake non-essential travel amid frequent landslides and rock fall at various places.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 21:46 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Himachal Pradesh Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police on Sunday urged tourists and local residents not to undertake non-essential travel amid frequent landslides and rock fall at various places. "Due to frequent landslides and rock fall at various places, tourists and local residents are advised not to undertake non-essential travel during day/night during this rainy season," the Himachal Pradesh Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier on Sunday, a landslide in the Dudhli area of Shimla damaged vehicles and uprooted trees. Further, National Highway 205 (NH 205) was blocked at Dakesh in the Bilaspur district after a landslide.

"NH 205 totally blocked at Dakesh due to a landslide. Two trucks & one LMV were damaged. An alternate route is Darlamod to Beri via Kharsi ( single road)," HP Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police posted on X. Some other roads were also blocked on Sunday due to rain-related incidents. According to Shimla Police, Tutikandi-Phagli bypass was blocked near Kanlog, Cart Road was blocked near Edward School, Shimla, Mehli-Badagaon-Shoghi was blocked near Beolia and Shimla-Mandi NH 205 was blocked near Hiranagar.

Earlier, on Saturday, the Himachal police issued an advisory to citizens asking them to avoid non-essential travel, especially at night, in areas where roads are not in good shape and landslides and rockslides are not visible in the dark. Amid unrelenting rainfall, frequent incidents of landslides and rockslides have been reported in several districts of the state, officials said on Saturday.

According to the Himachal police, persistent downpours in the state have resulted in rockslides and landslides. The police also advised people not to travel at night in places where roads are rendered worse due to frequent rain-related incidents.

"Due to incessant rains in the state, there are reports of rockslides and landslides. Avoid unessential travel. Also, avoid travelling at night in areas where roads are not proper as the landslides and rockslides are not visible. Stay smart, stay safe," tweeted Himachal police earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

