"Youth of J-K moving forward...," J-K LG Manoj Sinha after flagging off Tiranga Rally

"Youth of Jammu and Kashmir is moving forward in fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision to make the country developed till 2047," Manoj Sinha said thanking them for their participation in the Tiranga rally.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 22:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 21:49 IST
"Youth of J-K moving forward...," J-K LG Manoj Sinha after flagging off Tiranga Rally
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that the youth in the state is moving forward to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to make the country developed till 2047. "Youth of Jammu and Kashmir is moving forward in fulfilling the Prime Minister's vision to make the country developed till 2047," Manoj Sinha said thanking them for their participation in the Tiranga rally.

The Lieutenant Governor added that when the country emerges into a "developed nation", the contribution of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir will be equal to any other state. "When India will become a developed nation, Jammu and Kashmir's contribution will be equal to the other state's contribution. We can see this dream is in every youth's mind," Manoj Sinha said.

Earlier on Sunday, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the 'Tiranga Rally' from Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) to Botanical Garden on the banks of Dal Lake to celebrate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ ahead of Independence Day. "Today the sky of Jammu and Kashmir shines with the Tricolour. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has filled the hearts of the people of Kashmir with enthusiasm and united them. Today the youth are raising the Tricolour in their hands," the Lieutenant Governor said.

"The spirit of 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' and 'Har Ghar Tiranga' must unite us as we embark on this noble endeavour," remarked the Lieutenant Governor, radiating confidence in the unwavering dedication of the people to be part of this monumental celebration. In a message on X, formerly Twitter, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "Flagged off #TirangaYatra in Srinagar, this morning. Every home tricolour, every heart tricolour, every mind tricolour, every purpose tricolour, every dream tricolour, every resolution tricolour!" (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

