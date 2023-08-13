Left Menu

Heavy rains: All educational institutions in Himachal to remain closed on August 14

In view of the incessant rains, the Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday informed that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed on August 14.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 22:01 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the incessant rains, the Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday informed that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed on August 14. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has taken this decision in view of the safety of the students due to heavy rains. On the orders of the Chief Minister, the Education Secretary has issued a notification to keep all government, private schools and colleges closed on August 14.

"Keeping in view the incessant rains in the whole of Himachal Pradesh and considering the safety and security of students, the Government of Himachal Pradesh orders to keep all Schools and Colleges (Government as well as Private) closed on August 14, 2023," the notification stated. A later notification from the Education Secretary mentioned, "Keeping in view the incessant rains in the whole of Himachal Pradesh and considering the safety and security of students, the Government of Himachal Pradesh orders to keep all ITIs, Polytechnic, Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges (Government as well as Private (closed on August 14, 2023."

The Chief Minister also took feedback from all the District Collectors (DC) about the damage caused due to heavy rains in the districts. He also got information about the closure of the road routes. He also learned about the damage caused by landslides and damage to houses.

The CM has instructed the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary as well as all DCs to keep a close watch on the situation created due to heavy rains. The administrative staff should be alert and maintain smooth arrangements for roads, electricity and water, he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

