50 BRO members invited as special guests on Independence Day at Red Fort

In a historic gesture, the 77th Independence Day Ceremony at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi will witness the presence of 50 distinguished Karmyogis (Corporals) from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), along with their spouses, as special guests.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 22:27 IST
A visual of the Red Fort ahead of Independence Day celebrations (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a historic and momentous gesture, the 77th Independence Day Ceremony at the iconic Red Fort in Delhi will witness the presence of 50 distinguished Karmyogis (Corporals) from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), along with their spouses, as special guests. This exceptional invitation extended to the Karmyogis marks a resounding recognition of their tireless dedication, relentless efforts, and unwavering commitment to the development and fortification of India's border regions, often amidst challenging conditions.

For the first time in the history of Indian independence and in the remarkable 63-year journey of the Border Roads Organisation, 50 members of the Corporal rank have received an exclusive invitation to be part of the Independence Day celebrations in person. This historic occasion holds immense significance as it acknowledges the unceasing hard work, resilience, and determination exhibited by the Karmyogis of the BRO in safeguarding and enhancing our national borders.

The event is particularly poignant as it underscores the pivotal role of the Karmyogis in the broader narrative of India's development and security. Their unflagging efforts, marked by countless hours of labour, dedication, and perseverance, resonate deeply with the ideals of the nation's independence struggle. From Project Sampark, three outstanding CPL Karmyogis, accompanied by their spouses, will occupy an esteemed position during the ceremony. These extraordinary individuals are CPL Ravi Kumar of 118 RCC, CPL Vijay Singh Pawar of 57 RCC and CPL Mate Ram Krishan of 110 RCC.

As per Jammu-based Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, the honours bestowed upon these distinguished individuals is a testament to their exceptional contributions and their embodiment of the BRO's mission to connect and fortify the nation's borders. This historic occasion not only serves as a gesture of appreciation but also amplifies the spirit of unity, resilience, and dedication that forms the bedrock of the Border Roads Organisation. Their presence on "Ground Zero" during the Independence Day celebrations is a tribute to their relentless service to the nation. (ANI)

