Left Menu

CRPF organises ‘Tiranga bike rally’ at Lal Chowk to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Talking to ANI, CRPF J-K Zone Additional Director General Nalin Prabhat said that the normalcy which has now come to the region is because of the local people.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 23:03 IST
CRPF organises ‘Tiranga bike rally’ at Lal Chowk to commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’
CRPF personnel take out a Tiranga Rally (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The historical Lal Chowk in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir was covered with Tricolours on Sunday as the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out the 'Tiranga bike rally' to commemorate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Top officials and CRPF personnel participated in the bike rally.

Talking to ANI, CRPF J-K Zone Additional Director General Nalin Prabhat said that the normalcy which has now come to the region is because of the local people. "People of Kashmir are witnessing a new Kashmir. Classes are going on in schools, no hartal, tourism is developing. Its full credit goes to the local people," he said.

A fervour of patriotism and nationalism was witnessed during the massive Tiranga Rally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people of India to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement from August 13 to 15 this year.

PM Modi said that the Indian flag symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity and urged the people to upload their photographs with the Tiranga on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' website. PM Modi tweeted, "The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress."

Meanwhile, around 1,800 special guests from all over India will be attending the Independence Day Flag hoisting by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Red Fort. India will be celebrating its 76 years of Independence on August 15 and will be onto its 77th year of Independence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 

Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global
4
Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer researchers explain when to consider getting checked

Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023