Person duped of Rs 14 lakh on pretext of task-based investment plan

A person was cheated of Rs 14 lakhs on the pretext of a task-based investment plan on Telegram Group. The entire amount was later refunded into the complainant's account in the course of the investigation. According to DCP East Amrutha Guguloth, the police received a complaint on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) from Himanshu Gupta, a resident of Pandav Nagar at Cyber East Police Station.

In his complaint, the complainant alleged that he was cheated of a total amount of Rs.1, 40,000 on the pretext of a task-based investment plan on Telegram group. He immediately reported the matter on the NCRP Portal and the Cyber East police station. Enquiring into the matter, the police team found that the amounts were transferred into several bank accounts and finally, they found the above said amounts were credited into other bank accounts. Thereafter, the amount was marked 'hold' through notices sent to the concerned bank's nodal officers.

The entire cheated amount was marked 'hold' and after the court's order, the amount was credited to the complainant's account. Following this, the complainant was given a written statement to close his present complaint. (ANI)

