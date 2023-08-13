Left Menu

Himachal: NH-5 from Parwanoo to Solan blocked due to landslides 

The National Highway-5 from Parwanoo to Solan has been blocked intermittently due to rock, mudslides and landslides following heavy rainfall in the state, said an official statement on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 23:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 23:40 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The National Highway-5 from Parwanoo to Solan has been blocked intermittently due to rock, mudslides and landslides following heavy rainfall in the state, said an official statement on Sunday. According to an official statement by District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Solan Manmohan Sharma, "Due to incessant rainfall, the National Highway-5 from Parwanoo to Solan is blocked intermittently at Chakki Mod point due to rock, mudslides and landslides at the site."

However the restoration work is going on continuously and an alternative traffic management plan has been circulated to the general public so that seamless traffic movement can be assured, added the statement. The National Highway authorities have informed a few cracks have been noticed on the road at the above-mentioned place and requested to stop the movement of heavy vehicles in order to ensure the safety of the general public.

The movement of heavy vehicles in both directions from Solan to Parwanoo and vice-versa have been suspended due to recurring rock, mudslides and landslides on the site following heavy downpours in the state. The Disaster Management Act, 2005, issued an order stating, "Movement of heavy vehicles, including buses shall be suspended in both directions from Solan to Parwanoo and vice-versa (NH-5) with effect from 7:00 PM today till further orders," said the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

