TN: Security tightened in Rameswaram ahead of Independence Day

As Tamil Nadu gears up to celebrate 77th Independence Day, security has been stepped up in Rameswaram, with Pamban Railway line and bridge being monitored by armed security personnel round the clock, said officials.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 23:45 IST
TN: Security tightened ahead of Independence Day in Rameswaram (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Tamil Nadu gears up to celebrate 77th Independence Day, security has been stepped up in Rameswaram, with Pamban Railway line and bridge being monitored by armed security personnel round the clock, said officials. According to Railway Police, Rameswaram, armed police personnel have intensified security and patrolling at the Pamban railway bridge and other important areas of Tamil Nadu ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebrations.

"Three levels of armed police personnel have been deployed at the legendary Pamban railway bridge, which has stood majestically for centuries. Surveillance and testing are being conducted 24x7," an official said. Armed police personnel conducted intense searches at the upper and lower side walls of the Pamban railway bridge, added officials.

Additionally, officials informed that the police have advised locals and fishermen to immediately inform or report suspicious activity around the Pampan Bridge area. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in marking its 77th Independence Day at the iconic Red Fort in the national capital on Tuesday, August 15.

According to a release by the Ministry of Defence on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the tricolour and deliver his customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the historic monument. This year's Independence Day will mark the culmination of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, which were launched by Prime Minister Modi from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on March 12, 2021.

According to the release, a number of new initiatives have been planned to mark the 77th Independence Day celebrations and a large number of guests have been invited as compared to 2022. (ANI)

