Rajasthan: Rajput Karni Sena state president shot at in Udaipur

Shri Rajput Karni Sena state president Bhanwar Singh Saladia was shot at by former district president of the outfit, Digvijay Singh Batheda during a public meeting on Sunday, police official said.

ANI | Updated: 13-08-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 23:47 IST
Representtative image. Image Credit: ANI
Shri Rajput Karni Sena state president Bhanwar Singh Saladia was shot at by former district president of the outfit, Digvijay Singh Batheda during a public meeting on Sunday,police official said. "The accused identified as Digvijay, who was trying to flee after the incident, was caught by the crowd and thrashed. When police from the Bhupalpura police station reached the spot, they took the accused into custody. The Karni Sena state president is receiving treatment at a hospital," Police officials said.

On Sunday, the Karni Sena organised a press conference in an auditorium located at BN College. This was done to outline a program scheduled to be held on August 23. "Following the press conference, a meeting of the Karni Sena workers was held in which the incident took place," the police added.

"During the police interrogation, the accused said that he has sourced his gun from Madhya Pradesh. At present, the accused is in the custody of the police and his interrogation is going on," the police said. Earlier, in June, another Karni Sena leader was found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district. The incident occurred under Kanadia police station limits in the Indore district. The Karni Sena leader was identified as Mohit Patel, a resident of Bisan Kheda village, Indore.

"A youth named Mohit Patel, a resident of Bisan Kheda village died due to two bullet injuries in his chest in the district. A revolver has been recovered from his car and he sustained bullet injuries in his car itself after which his friends brought him to the hospital," Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jayant Rathore said. (ANI)

