Himachal Pradesh braces for more rains; weather department issues heavy rainfall alert

Predicting further spells of rains, regional weather department in Himachal Pradesh has issued heavy rainfall alert for several districts, including Shimla, Kullu, Mandi among others for Monday. "Moderate to heavy rainfall at most places, with very heavy rainfall at a few places, is very likely to continue over the state. Possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti, and Sirmaur," the regional weather department said in an alert on Monday morning.

"Very Heavy rainfall at many places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Beas, Ranjit sagar, pong dam and Sutlej catchment area," it said. Meanwhile state disaster management authorities have also issued a public appeal urging citizens to share information about any incident and for people to come together and extend help to those affected by the rainfall havoc.

"The current rainfall havoc has caused significant damage to infrastructure and affected the lives of many people. The local authorities are actively responding to these incidents, but immediate information is required to assist the affected. We urge our media friends to share information about the incident," they said. "Let's come together and extend help to those affected by the rainfall havoc. Your support can make a significant difference. Please share information on the following: +91 94594 55841, 9459461361, +91 94594 57046, and +91 94183 53814," they added.

Meanwhile, five people were killed and three persons have been missing following a cloudburst at a village in Himachal Pradesh's Solan on Monday, officials said. According to district administration athorities, two houses and one cowshed were washed away in the cloudburst incident which was reported at Jadon village of the Kandaghat subdivision in Solan.

Incessant rains in Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours have triggered landslides, blocking several roads, including the Shimla-Chandigarh road which was closed for buses and trucks. (ANI)

