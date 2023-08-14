Left Menu

Himachal Solan cloudburst toll rises to 7; CM Sukhu condoles deaths

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed condolences over the deaths and directed authorities to ensure all possible assistance and support. 

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2023 10:05 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 09:43 IST
Himachal Solan cloudburst toll rises to 7; CM Sukhu condoles deaths
A visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The death toll in the cloudburst at Jadon village in Himachal Pradesh's Solan has risen to seven with the recovery of two more bodies on Monday morning, officials said. The incident of cloudburst was reported at Jadon village of Kandaghat subdivision in Solan district of the state, Siddhartha Acharya, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kandaghat said.

Earlier, five people were reported dead and three people were reported missing. Two houses and one cowshed also got washed away in the incident.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed condolences over the deaths and directed authorities to ensure all possible assistance and support. "Devastated to hear about the loss of 7 precious lives in the tragic cloudburst incident at village Jadon, Dhawla Sub Tehsil in Solan district heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving families. We share in your pain and sorrow during this difficult time. We have directed the authorities to ensure all possible assistance and support to the affected families during this trying period," CM Sukhu posted on the ‘X’ app.

Incessant showers in Himachal Pradesh over the past 24 hours have triggered landslides, blocking several roads, including the Shimla-Chandigarh road which was closed for buses and trucks. According to the Kandaghat SDM, a cloudburst was reported at Jadon village of the Kandaghat subdivision in Solan after which two houses and one cowshed were washed away.

In view of the incessant rains, the Himachal Pradesh Government on Sunday informed that the Himachal Pradesh University has cancelled all the ongoing examinations of Post Graduate classes scheduled on August 14. Chief Minister Sukhu has taken this decision in view of the safety of the students due to heavy rains. On the orders of the Chief Minister, the Education Secretary has issued a notification to keep all government, private schools and colleges closed on August 14.

The CM has instructed the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary as well as all district collectors to keep a close watch on the situation created due to heavy rains. The administrative staff should be alert and maintain smooth arrangements for roads, electricity and water, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

