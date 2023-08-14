Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Man dies by suicide day after son kills self over NEET result

According to officials, the deceased, S Jegadeeswaran (19) was an aspirant, and hanged self a day earlier after having flunked the NEET examination twice. 

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2023 10:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 10:34 IST
Tamil Nadu: Man dies by suicide day after son kills self over NEET result
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after his 19-year-old son died by suicide after failing to clear the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam twice, a man in Tamil Nadu's Chennai ended his life by hanging, police said on Monday. According to officials, the deceased, S Jegadeeswaran (19) was an aspirant, and hanged self a day earlier after having flunked the NEET examination twice.

When his father, identified as Selvasekar, returned home he was shocked to find his son hanging at his residence. "After he failed in NEET exam twice, we admitted him again in a coaching institute for repeating the exam. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said in his manifesto that he would save children's lives and cancel the NEET exam but yet, they did not ban this exam. I am a single parent; nobody should face this situation. The CM should take immediate steps," Selvasekar had said on Sunday.

Unable to deal with the grief over his son's death, Selvasekar hanged self at his residence on Monday, the police said. The body has been taken for post-mortem examination, and police were further looking into the incident.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global
4
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023