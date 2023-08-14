4 children drown in pond in Madhya Pradesh's Katni

Four children drowned while bathing in a pond in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, police said on Monday. According to Sleemanabad police station officials, the incident took place in Naigwa village on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Shashi Pratap Singh, Saurya Singh, Mayank Yadav and Dharamveer Vanshkar - all aged between 12 and 13 years. According to the police, all bodies have been fetched out from the pond with the help of local divers and have been sent to Sleemanabad Health Center for post-mortem.

On receiving information of the tragic incident SDM and other officials reached the spot and assured to provide assistance to family. "Four children died because of drowning in a pond situated at 3 to 4 kilometres from the village as they were not able to assess the depth of the pond," SDM Bahoriband Pradeep Mishra said.

"We reached the spot after receiving information. As per the district magistrate's order, we will be providing Rs 4000 to their families for performing final rites, and by tomorrow evening an assistance of Rs 4 lakhs will also be given," the SDM said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)