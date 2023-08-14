Left Menu

Independence Day: 954 police personnel receive service medals; CRPF's Loukrakpam Ibomcha awarded President’s Police Medal for Gallantry

As many as 954 police personnel were awarded Police Medals on the occasion of the Independence Day, 2023, with President’s Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) to CRPF's Assistant Commandant Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2023 11:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 11:00 IST
Police personnel march past during the full dress rehearsal ahead of 77th Independence Day celebrations, at Guru Gobind Singh stadium, in Jalandhar on Sunday (Photo/ANI). . Image Credit: ANI
Union Ministry of home affairs on Monday announced that 954 police personnel have been awarded Police Medals on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day that will be celebrated on Tuesday. The President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been awarded to the Central Reserve Police Force's Assistant Commandant Loukrakpam Ibomcha Singh, the MHA said in a statement today.

The Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) has been awarded to 229 police personnel, President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) to 82 and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) has been awarded to 642. "Among the majority of the 230 Gallantry Awards, 125 personnel from Left Wing Extremism affected areas, 71 personnel from Jammu and Kashmir region and 11 personnel from North East region are being awarded for their gallant action," the MHA said.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 28 are from CRPF, 33 are from Maharashtra, 55 are from Jammu and Kashmir Police, 24 are from Chhattisgarh, 22 are from Telangana and 18 are from Andhra Pradesh the remaining from other states and Union Terrirories (UTs) and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) and Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) is awarded on the ground of Conspicuous Gailantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals. President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) is awarded for special distinguished record in Police Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM) is awarded for valuable service characterized by resource and devotion to duty. (ANI)

