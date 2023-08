BRIEF-Plus500 HY EBITDA Rises 17%

Plus500 Ltd: * $60.0M NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME ANNOUNCED TODAY

* $60.0M NEW SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME COMPRISING OF INTERIM BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF $33.7M AND SPECIAL BUYBACK PROGRAMME OF $26.3M * GROUP'S REVENUE AND EBITDA FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR WILL BE IN LINE WITH CURRENT MARKET EXPECTATIONS

* HY EBITDA UP 17% TO $174.1M, COMPARED TO H2 2022 * HY EBITDA MARGIN UP 2% TO 47% COMPARED TO H2 2022

* HY GROUP REVENUE (COMPRISING TRADING INCOME OF $346.2M, INTEREST INCOME OF $22.3M), UP 15% TO $368.5M COMPARED TO H2 2022 * $60.0M DIVIDEND DECLARED TODAY ($0.7344 PER SHARE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)