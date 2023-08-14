Left Menu

Amit Shah hoists tricolour at his residence as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement

Central government is celebrating 'Har Ghar Tiranga' from August 13 to 15 under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hoists flag at his residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hoisted a Tiranga at his official residence here in the national capital as a part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement. Earlier on Sunday, Shah flagged off a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad during his visit to the state.

"It's been 75 years of Independence, we cannot die for the country since it has already gained independence, but no one can stop us from living for the country," Shah said after flagging off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign. He further remembered Independence Day of 2022 and said that there was no house that didn't hoist a tricolour.

"There was no house that didn't hoist a tricolour on August 15, 2022. When a tricolour is hoisted at every house, then the entire nation will be Tirangamay," Shah said. Central government is celebrating 'Har Ghar Tiranga' from August 13 to 15 under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The idea behind this is to bolster the sense of patriotism within citizens and commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the essence of collaborative participation and increased Jan Bhagidari, Secretary, Culture Govind Mohan said while addressing a press conference here on Saturday. He said that Har Gar Tiranga campaign launched by the Ministry of Culture has transformed into People's movement with increasing Jan-Bhagidari. This year the Tiranga rallies are under full swing in various parts of the country and are witnessing immense public participation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

