BRIEF-Foxconn's Q2 Net Profit At T$33 Bln

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd : * SAYS H1 NET PROFIT AT T$45.8 BILLION ($1.43 billion)

* SAYS Q2 NET PROFIT AT T$33.0 BILLION (MARKET CONSENSUS T$25.57 BILLION) Source text for Eikon Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.9410 Taiwan dollars)

