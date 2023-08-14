Left Menu

S.Africa's Northam expects lower profit on costs, weaker metal prices

South Africa's Northam Platinum on Monday said it expects its annual profit to decline by as much as 12.5% despite increased production due to higher costs and weaker metal prices. The higher output and weaker rand helped push Northam's sales revenue up 16.1%. However, cash costs per refined ounce increased 12.6%, while the U.S. dollar basket price for Northam's four PGMs was down 20% compared to last year.

Reuters | Capetown | Updated: 14-08-2023 12:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 12:31 IST
  • South Africa

South Africa's Northam Platinum on Monday said it expects its annual profit to decline by as much as 12.5% despite increased production due to higher costs and weaker metal prices. Northam expects headline earnings per share (HEPS) - the most common profit measure in South Africa - of between 22.84 and 25.46 rand ($1.20-$1.34) for the year ended June 30, down from 26.11 rand last year.

The platinum group metal (PGM) miner's refined production increased 13% to 809,775 ounces. The higher output and weaker rand helped push Northam's sales revenue up 16.1%.

However, cash costs per refined ounce increased 12.6%, while the U.S. dollar basket price for Northam's four PGMs was down 20% compared to last year. Northam unsuccessfully tried to acquire Royal Bafokeng Platinum as it sought to add its smaller peer's shallow, high quality PGM assets to its portfolio, triggering a lengthy takeover battle eventually won by larger rival Impala Platinum .

Northam will release its annual results on Aug. 25. ($1 = 19.0254 rand)

