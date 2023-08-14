Man stuck in 70-ft-deep pit in Jalandhar for over 35 hours; rescue operation underway

Efforts are underway to rescue a 55-year-old worker stuck in a 70-feet-deep trench for more than 35 hours in Punjab's Jalandhar district, officials said on Monday.

The man, identified as Suresh, along with another worker on Saturday entered the pit dug as part of the ongoing construction for the Delhi-Katra Expressway to free some part of the boring machine that got stuck underneath.

While the other worker came out, Suresh got trapped after earth fell on him, officials said. The pit was dug to erect a pillar as part of the expressway project.

The rescue operation that started on Saturday evening continued throughout Sunday as well but Suresh is yet to be rescued.

The rescuers are facing trouble as soft earth continue to cave in as they dig deeper to reach Suresh. A pond near the digging site is also posing a challenge, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) of Jalandhar Jasbir Singh on Monday said the rescue operation was underway.

The district administration and the National Disaster Response Force are conducting the operation to rescue Suresh who hails from Haryana's Jind.

Earth excavation machines had been pressed into service. A medical team and an ambulance have also been stationed at the site, officials said. An official of the National Highways Authority of India on Sunday said both the workers, having experience in the job, were sent into the pit with oxygen cylinders and protective gear.

All safety protocols were followed, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)