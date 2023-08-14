Left Menu

Man stuck in 70-ft-deep pit in Jalandhar for over 35 hours; rescue operation underway

A pond near the digging site is also posing a challenge, officials said.Additional Deputy Commissioner Urban Development of Jalandhar Jasbir Singh on Monday said the rescue operation was underway.The district administration and the National Disaster Response Force are conducting the operation to rescue Suresh who hails from Haryanas Jind.Earth excavation machines had been pressed into service.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-08-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 12:37 IST
Man stuck in 70-ft-deep pit in Jalandhar for over 35 hours; rescue operation underway
  • Country:
  • India

Efforts are underway to rescue a 55-year-old worker stuck in a 70-feet-deep trench for more than 35 hours in Punjab's Jalandhar district, officials said on Monday.

The man, identified as Suresh, along with another worker on Saturday entered the pit dug as part of the ongoing construction for the Delhi-Katra Expressway to free some part of the boring machine that got stuck underneath.

While the other worker came out, Suresh got trapped after earth fell on him, officials said. The pit was dug to erect a pillar as part of the expressway project.

The rescue operation that started on Saturday evening continued throughout Sunday as well but Suresh is yet to be rescued.

The rescuers are facing trouble as soft earth continue to cave in as they dig deeper to reach Suresh. A pond near the digging site is also posing a challenge, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) of Jalandhar Jasbir Singh on Monday said the rescue operation was underway.

The district administration and the National Disaster Response Force are conducting the operation to rescue Suresh who hails from Haryana's Jind.

Earth excavation machines had been pressed into service. A medical team and an ambulance have also been stationed at the site, officials said. An official of the National Highways Authority of India on Sunday said both the workers, having experience in the job, were sent into the pit with oxygen cylinders and protective gear.

All safety protocols were followed, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023