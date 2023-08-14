London stocks open lower as energy firms, miners weigh
UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index opened lower on Monday weighed down by miners and oil firms shares, as worries mounted over China's economic recovery and its debt-laden property market. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.3%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 dipped 0.1%.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.3%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 dipped 0.1%. Energy stocks fell 1.1% as crude prices eased over concerns about China's faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar.
Industrial metal miners slipped 1.2% tracking lower base metal prices. China's new bank loans tumbled in July and other key credit gauges also weakened, underscoring its faltering economic recovery.
Geopolitical tensions added to worries after a Russian warship on Sunday fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea. Shares of Plus500 gained 3.2% after the British online trading platform reported higher first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and announced a new share buyback programme.
