Left Menu

London stocks open lower as energy firms, miners weigh

UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index opened lower on Monday weighed down by miners and oil firms shares, as worries mounted over China's economic recovery and its debt-laden property market. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.3%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 dipped 0.1%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-08-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 12:54 IST
London stocks open lower as energy firms, miners weigh
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index opened lower on Monday weighed down by miners and oil firms shares, as worries mounted over China's economic recovery and its debt-laden property market.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.3%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 dipped 0.1%. Energy stocks fell 1.1% as crude prices eased over concerns about China's faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar.

Industrial metal miners slipped 1.2% tracking lower base metal prices. China's new bank loans tumbled in July and other key credit gauges also weakened, underscoring its faltering economic recovery.

Geopolitical tensions added to worries after a Russian warship on Sunday fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea. Shares of Plus500 gained 3.2% after the British online trading platform reported higher first-half earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, and announced a new share buyback programme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023