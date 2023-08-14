Left Menu

European shares eke out gains as healthcare, telecom stocks rise

European shares inched higher in early trading on Monday, led by advances in defensive sectors including healthcare and telecoms, while falls in miners on concerns over China's embattled property sector kept gains in check. The pan-European STOXX 600 edged 0.1% higher, bouncing back from a decline of over 1% in the previous session.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 14:20 IST
European shares eke out gains as healthcare, telecom stocks rise
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares inched higher in early trading on Monday, led by advances in defensive sectors including healthcare and telecoms, while falls in miners on concerns over China's embattled property sector kept gains in check.

The pan-European STOXX 600 edged 0.1% higher, bouncing back from a decline of over 1% in the previous session. Healthcare stocks gained 0.2%, with Philips jumping 5.4% to the top of the STOXX 600 after Dutch investment firm Exor NV took a 15% stake in the company. Exor dipped 0.4%.

The telecoms index rose 0.6%, boosted by Deutsche Telekom, which gained 1.5%. Still, the mood remained largely risk-off. The European basic resources sector was down 0.3%, while oil and gas stocks slipped 0.5% as prices of crude and base metals fell on heightened concerns over China's property sector and a firmer dollar.

China's Country Garden

, the country's top private property developer, said it will suspend trading in its 11 onshore bonds. LVMH, the luxury giant with a large exposure to China, shed 0.1%.

"The problem we've got is China has been increasingly weighing on market sentiment for a little while now," said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital. "We had this news about Chinese property ... that has prompted fears that we could get some kind of slump or potential crash in China."

The pan-European STOXX 600 has come off its over one-year highs hit last month as ballooning growth concerns in China and sharp movements in bond yields have pressured equities. Euro zone bond yields edged higher on the day, with Germany's benchmark 10-year government bond yield hitting a one-month high.

Commodity-heavy European bourses were seen lagging, with UK's FTSE 100 and Norway's Oslo SE All-Share Index falling 0.1% each. Geopolitical issues were also on investors' minds after a Russian warship fired warning shots on a cargo ship in the Black Sea over the weekend.

A bunch of economic data is slated for this week, including a flash estimate of euro-zone second-quarter GDP data, fresh euro-zone inflation data and British consumer prices data. Wall Street futures were largely unchanged after Friday's losses following hotter-than-expected U.S. economic data.

Among other gainers in Europe, Siemens AG rose 0.8% after Berenberg upgraded the German engineering and technology group to "buy" from "hold".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023