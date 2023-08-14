Left Menu

Exports dip 16 pc to USD 32.25 billion in July

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 14:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 14:34 IST
Exports dip 16 pc to USD 32.25 billion in July
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's exports contracted by 15.88 per cent to USD 32.25 billion in July this year from USD 38.34 billion in the same month last year, the government data showed on Monday.

Imports during the month also declined by 17 per cent to USD 52.92 billion from USD 63.77 billion in July 2022.

During April-July this fiscal, the exports dipped by 14.5 per cent to USD 136.22 billion.

Imports during the period also declined by 13.79 per cent to USD 213.2 billion.

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthawal said that the global headwinds are still there. There is decline in exports and imports of several countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023