Amit Shah hoists national flag at his residence, appeals people to support 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign' ahead 77th I-Day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hoisted the national flag at his residence a day ahead of the 77th Independence Day celebrations and appealed to the people of India to hoist a flag at their homes in the spirit of 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign'. The Home Minister hoisted the national flag atop of his residence with his wife Sonal Shah, and took twitter to share the message of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga campaign' from being run August 13-15 as India celebrates its 77th Independence Day this year.

"Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, hoisted the Tiranga atop my residence today. Millions of Tirangas billowing in Indian skies before Independence Day symbolize the nation's collective will to make India the paragon of greatness again," Shah tweeted In another tweet, the Home Minister appealed to the people of India to hoist the national flag at their homes and upload selfies on harghartiranga.com.

"As the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign called for by PM @narendramodi Ji is underway, it is my earnest appeal to the people of India to hoist the National Flag at their homes and upload selfies on harghartiranga.com. Also please encourage fellow citizens to do the same", said Shah. "Cherishing India's spirit of unity and fraternity. I hoisted the Tiranga at my residence in Delhi today," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday also urged people to change the display picture on their social media accounts to the Tricolour in the spirit of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. India is celebrating the completion of 75 years of independence with 'Amrit Mahotsav of Independence'.

In order to promote this campaign, PM Modi also changed the display picture of his social media accounts to the national flag. (ANI)

