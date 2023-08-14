Left Menu

UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday, weighed down by miners and oil firms shares, as worries mounted over China's economic recovery and its debt-laden property market. Industrial metal miners slipped 0.8%, tracking lower base metal prices on heightened concerns over China's property landscape. Energy stocks fell 0.5% as crude prices eased over concerns about China's faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-08-2023 14:55 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 14:53 IST
Miners, energy firms weigh on London stocks on worries over China's property market
UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday, weighed down by miners and oil firms shares, as worries mounted over China's economic recovery and its debt-laden property market. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.1%, while the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 was flat by 0819 GMT.

Concerns over China's property market worsened after the onshore bonds of Country Garden, the country's top property developer, were suspended. "Worries about deeper cracks appearing in the Chinese property sector has kept the FTSE 100 slightly down in early trade," said Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown.

The move deepened the Chinese property giant's debt problems and dealt a fresh blow to policymakers trying to shore up confidence in a stuttering economy. "Policies that have been unveiled have underwhelmed and kind of failed to quell continuing troubles across the property landscape."

Also, China's new bank loans tumbled in July and other key credit gauges also weakened, underscoring its faltering economic recovery. Industrial metal miners slipped 0.8%, tracking lower base metal prices on heightened concerns over China's property landscape.

Energy stocks fell 0.5% as crude prices eased over concerns about China's faltering economic recovery and a stronger dollar. Geopolitical tensions added to worries after a Russian warship on Sunday fired warning shots at a cargo ship in the southwestern Black Sea.

Shares of Plus500 gained 4.5% after the British online trading platform announced $120 million in shareholder returns. Meanwhile, British employers expect to raise pay by 5% over the coming year and are increasingly making counteroffers to keep staff who are tempted by higher wages from rival firms, according to a survey.

