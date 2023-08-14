Court finds Mokopane traffic officer guilty for soliciting bribe

The Mokopane Magistrate Court has found a Mokopane traffic officer guilty for soliciting a R200 bribe from an under-cover agent.

Vincent Madiga recently appeared in court on corruption charges after he was arrested in May 2019 along the N1 in the Limpopo province.

“During the court proceedings audio and video evidence was provided. Upon completion of the proceedings, the court concluded that the state had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, therefore finding Madiga guilty on all charges laid against him.

“This was despite the defence challenging the constitutionality of the video evidence. The matter was postponed to 29 September 2023 for pre-sentencing procedures,” the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Monday.

The RTMC has called on citizens to report suspected acts of fraud, corruption, and malfeasance to ntacu@rtmc.co.za or by WhatsApp to 083 293 7989.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)