Left Menu

Court finds Mokopane traffic officer guilty for soliciting bribe

Vincent Madiga recently appeared in court on corruption charges after he was arrested in May 2019 along the N1 in the Limpopo province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 14-08-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 16:16 IST
Court finds Mokopane traffic officer guilty for soliciting bribe
The RTMC has called on citizens to report suspected acts of fraud, corruption, and malfeasance to ntacu@rtmc.co.za or by WhatsApp to 083 293 7989.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Mokopane Magistrate Court has found a Mokopane traffic officer guilty for soliciting a R200 bribe from an under-cover agent.

Vincent Madiga recently appeared in court on corruption charges after he was arrested in May 2019 along the N1 in the Limpopo province.

“During the court proceedings audio and video evidence was provided. Upon completion of the proceedings, the court concluded that the state had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, therefore finding Madiga guilty on all charges laid against him.

“This was despite the defence challenging the constitutionality of the video evidence. The matter was postponed to 29 September 2023 for pre-sentencing procedures,” the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said on Monday.

The RTMC has called on citizens to report suspected acts of fraud, corruption, and malfeasance to ntacu@rtmc.co.za or by WhatsApp to 083 293 7989. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023