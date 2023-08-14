“Congress is doing dirty politics to ensure its existence”, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on FIR against Congress leaders

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has taken a jibe at the Congress party over the FIR against Congress leaders, including party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and has said that the Congress is doing dirty politics to ensure its existence. Tomar made the remark while talking to reporters at state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Bhopal on Monday.

"Congress does not have any issue left, so they are doing dirty politics to save its existence. Making false papers, signing falsely and then making it viral to defame the Madhya Pradesh government is a sign of criminal tendency. When this is being done by those people (Congressmen), then the complaint was made at the appropriate place. This is the reason that FIRs have been lodged at many places on Priyanka Gandhi's tweet," Tomar said. There is a rule of Law in Madhya Pradesh and it will work according to its own, he added.

When asked about a few congress leaders said that congress is not afraid of FIR, Tomar said, "Congress is not afraid to lie, that is why they ruined the country." Notably, Priyanka Gandhi shared a snap of a newspaper cutting on official X (formally known as Twitter) on Friday evening and wrote, "In Madhya Pradesh, the contractors' union has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the High Court, complaining that the payment is received only after paying 50 per cent commission in the state. The corrupt BJP government in Karnataka used to collect 40 per cent commission. In Madhya Pradesh, BJP has gone ahead by breaking its own record of corruption."

"The people of Karnataka ousted the government of 40 per cent commission, now the people of Madhya Pradesh will remove the BJP government of 50 per cent commission from the power," She further wrote. Following which, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Madhya Pradesh have filed complaints against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, MP Congress chief Kamal Nath and former Union Minister Arun Yadav's Twitter handles over a post accusing the state government in Madhya Pradesh of 'corruption', police said.

According to a statement released on the official X handle of Indore Commissioner of Police (CP) late on Saturday night, local BJP's legal cell convenor Nimesh Pathak lodged a complaint with claims of a fake letter, bearing the name of a person named, Gyanendra Awasthi, was being circulated on social media with allegations that the contractors in the state were being asked to pay 50 per cent commission. Based on the complaint, a case under sections 420, and 469 of IPC has been registered at Indore's Sanyogitaganj police station, the police said.

Meanwhile, state BJP Chief V D Sharma also said, "I want to ask Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Kamal Nath who has made the letter viral and where he is. You have to answer, you have tried to defame the Madhya Pradesh government." (ANI)

