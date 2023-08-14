Himachal rain fury: JP Nadda speaks to CM Sukhu; extends support

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Monday spoke to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and state BJP President Rajeev Bindal, and enquired about the loss due to cloudburst and landslide in the state. He extended full support to Himachal Pradesh by all means.

Earlier today, seven people died after the cloudburst at Jadon village in Himachal Pradesh's Solan. Two houses and one cowshed also got washed away in the incident. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed condolences over the deaths and directed authorities to ensure all possible assistance and support.

"Devastated to hear about the loss of 7 precious lives in the tragic cloudburst incident at village Jadon, Dhawla Sub Tehsil in Solan district heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving families. We share in your pain and sorrow during this difficult time. We have directed the authorities to ensure all possible assistance and support to the affected families during this trying period," CM Sukhu said in a post on 'X' (formally known as Twitter). In another incident, nine people have been killed and several others are feared trapped under the debris of a temple, which collapsed in Shimla after being hit by a landslide triggered by heavy rainfall.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed his condolences over the deaths and said efforts are underway to rescue the people trapped under the debris of the collapsed temple in the Summer Hill area. "As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped," CM said.

Sukhu along with state minister Vikramaditya Singh also visited the site of the temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. "Twenty to 25 people are trapped under debris here. A total of 21 people have died in the last 24 hours in the state. I appeal to people to stay indoors, to not venture near rivers and landslide-prone areas. Restoration work will begin as soon as rain stops," the chief minister said. (ANI)

