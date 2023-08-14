Left Menu

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi urges women to join 'Indira fellowship' programme 

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged women to join 'Indira fellowship' programme launched by the Indian Youth Congress for women keen on politics. 

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 16:13 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi urges women to join 'Indira fellowship' programme 
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged women to join 'Indira fellowship' programme launched by the Indian Youth Congress for women keen on politics. Taking to 'X', (formerly known as 'Twitter'), Rahul Gandhi wrote, "India will be truly successful only when women occupy equal space in our society. Indira Fellowship seeks to empower women and transform politics. They must take their rightful place in politics and shape India's destiny - Aadhi Aabadi, Poora Haq! Join http://indirafellowship.in".

The Indira fellowship programme is an intiative in the memory of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi which aims to empower women in the political arena, as per an official statement. "Gender equality requires women to have a seat at the decision-making table and this fellowship aims to break down the barriers that hinder women's entry into politics. Selected participants will receive mentorship from seasoned political leaders, training modules on policy-making, grassroots campaigning, and leadership development", said the official statement.

As per the statement, the programme will be launched in September, 2023. It will be a nine-month programme. In addition, the Congress party wrote on 'X', "#IndiraFellowship is a vision for the women of today to be the change-makers of tomorrow. If you believe you have the potential to be a leader, Register Now! https://indirafellowship.in".

It is worth mentioning that the Congress party is putting efforts to reach out to women voters. During the Karnataka assembly elections earlier this year, Congress promised money transfer into the bank accounts of women.

After its decisive win in Karnataka, the eyes are on the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections which is scheduled to be held later this year. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during her address in Jabalpur, promised that Rs 1,500 would be provided to women if the party is voted to power.

Additionally, Vadra also promised to provide gas cylinders at Rs 500. (ANI) ​

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023