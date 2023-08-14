Congress MP Rahul Gandhi urges women to join 'Indira fellowship' programme 

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday urged women to join 'Indira fellowship' programme launched by the Indian Youth Congress for women keen on politics. Taking to 'X', (formerly known as 'Twitter'), Rahul Gandhi wrote, "India will be truly successful only when women occupy equal space in our society. Indira Fellowship seeks to empower women and transform politics. They must take their rightful place in politics and shape India's destiny - Aadhi Aabadi, Poora Haq! Join http://indirafellowship.in".

The Indira fellowship programme is an intiative in the memory of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi which aims to empower women in the political arena, as per an official statement. "Gender equality requires women to have a seat at the decision-making table and this fellowship aims to break down the barriers that hinder women's entry into politics. Selected participants will receive mentorship from seasoned political leaders, training modules on policy-making, grassroots campaigning, and leadership development", said the official statement.

As per the statement, the programme will be launched in September, 2023. It will be a nine-month programme. In addition, the Congress party wrote on 'X', "#IndiraFellowship is a vision for the women of today to be the change-makers of tomorrow. If you believe you have the potential to be a leader, Register Now! https://indirafellowship.in".

It is worth mentioning that the Congress party is putting efforts to reach out to women voters. During the Karnataka assembly elections earlier this year, Congress promised money transfer into the bank accounts of women.

After its decisive win in Karnataka, the eyes are on the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections which is scheduled to be held later this year. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, during her address in Jabalpur, promised that Rs 1,500 would be provided to women if the party is voted to power.

Additionally, Vadra also promised to provide gas cylinders at Rs 500. (ANI) ​

