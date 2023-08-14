Agri-food startup receives UN recognition
Farmers Fresh Zone (Farmers FZ), an agricultural food startup, has received recognition from the United Nations for its unique module and practices, the company said on Monday.
The United Nations hosted the SDG Agri-food Accelerator programme and Farmers Fresh Zone was one of the startups to get selected by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN during the meet held in Rome recently.
''Farmer's Fresh Zone stood out for its unique module and practices which are scalable in any part of the world,'' a company statement here said.
''India is the second largest country in agriculture production and we, at Farmers Fresh Zone, are super proud to represent as the only one from India at a global forum...,'' AgriTech D2C and (farm-to-fork as a SaaS) CEO Pradeep P S said.
Under this programme, Farmers FZ would receive grants and other funds to make the necessary changes needed for each market, helping them widen their reach and making the business global, the release said.
