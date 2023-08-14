Left Menu

Agri-food startup receives UN recognition

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 14-08-2023 17:02 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 16:45 IST
Agri-food startup receives UN recognition
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers Fresh Zone (Farmers FZ), an agricultural food startup, has received recognition from the United Nations for its unique module and practices, the company said on Monday.

The United Nations hosted the SDG Agri-food Accelerator programme and Farmers Fresh Zone was one of the startups to get selected by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN during the meet held in Rome recently.

''Farmer's Fresh Zone stood out for its unique module and practices which are scalable in any part of the world,'' a company statement here said.

''India is the second largest country in agriculture production and we, at Farmers Fresh Zone, are super proud to represent as the only one from India at a global forum...,'' AgriTech D2C and (farm-to-fork as a SaaS) CEO Pradeep P S said.

Under this programme, Farmers FZ would receive grants and other funds to make the necessary changes needed for each market, helping them widen their reach and making the business global, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023