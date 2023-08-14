“Will pay tribute to Bhagat Singh by hoisting Tiranga in Lahore”: BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma during Tiranga Yatra in Bhopal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Rameshwar Sharma has hit the headlines ahead of Independence Day by making a remark that he would pay tribute to freedom fighter Bhagat SIngh by hoisting Tiranga in Lahore, a city in Pakistan. Sharma, MLA from Huzur assembly constituency, Bhopal, made the remark while talking to ANI during Tiranga Yatra being taken out in the capital city on Monday. The Tiranga Yatra was taken out from Kolar locality to Bairagarh locality in the state capital.

"Today, the whole nation is in the spirit of Tricolour on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier the Tiranga was hoisted on the government buildings, but now it will be hoisted in public, it will be hoisted in every house, it will be hoisted at every door," Sharma said. He further said, "We remembered one more thing and took a pledge that today is August 14, on this day the country was partitioned. It could be due to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru ji's mistake, it could be due to former Governor-General of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah's stupidity but we will not tolerate this partition of the country."

"O Mother India, I swear on you that one day we will make India united. Will pay tribute to Bhagat Singh by hoisting the Tiranga in Lahore," Sharma added. The tiranga yatra was taken out under the leadership of Rameshwar Sharma and Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav also participated in the yatra.

Similarly, the Tiranga yatra was taken out in various districts in the state. State Higher Education Minister Mohan Yatra participated in the Tiranga yatra taken out in Ujjain district. Hundreds of BJP workers, including State Energy Minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar took part in the Tiranga yatra in Gwalior district.

Speaking to ANI, Tomar said, "Today the tiranga yatra is being taken out in honour of those who sacrificed their lives to make India Independence. The Bharatiya Janata Party always honours the heroes and martyrs across the country and takes out the Tiranga Yatra. Therefore, today all of us are taking out this Tiranga Yatra together." In Jabalpur too, school children took out a tiranga yatra. Hundreds of school children took part in the yatra, who skated with the tricolour in their hands on the streets in the city to promote the Tiranga yatra. Municipal sanitation workers also participated in the yatra. (ANI)

