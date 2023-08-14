BRICS Ministers sign declaration on agriculture

Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza, has welcomed the signing of the Joint Declaration of the 13th Meeting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Ministers of Agriculture.

The Declaration outlines areas of collaboration, cooperation and agreement on various interventions among BRICS member countries on agriculture.

These include reducing the impact of climate change on agriculture and food production; ensuring access to food for the most vulnerable; agriculture trade and investment; enhancing agricultural technology cooperation and innovation, and strengthening exchange of agricultural information.

“On climate change, the BRICS Ministers of Agriculture called for the provision of means of implementation for developing countries to enable them to reduce the negative impacts of climate change on food security by enhancing the adaptive capacity and resilience of people, food, and agriculture production systems.

“They further resolved to advocate for joined efforts among BRICS member countries to address climate change impacts on agriculture. The Ministers also support the adoption of agricultural best practices that align with internationally agreed goals, such as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development said on Monday.

The Ministers noted that the challenges to achieve food security and nutrition are multi-sectoral and multidimensional. They emphasized the need for a collaborative approach among the BRICS countries in ensuring access to food for all.

In addition, they acknowledged the significance of food and nutrition security programmes, including food safety nets to reduce hunger and malnutrition among women, youth, children, older people, and persons with disabilities.

The declaration was signed last week at the conclusion of a four-day gathering of the BRICS Ministers of Agriculture in Mookgopong in Limpopo, South Africa.

Over the gathering (8 - 12 August), delegates from BRICS deliberated on various challenges under the theme, 'Strengthening collaboration towards sustainable agricultural production and increasing productivity'.

On agriculture and rural development, the Ministers committed to accelerate existing national agriculture and rural development programmes and initiatives, with a focus on revitalising rural economies, and attracting public and private investment, while fostering skills development.

“The Ministers also support the reform of the global agricultural trade system through measures that support developing economies.

“Furthermore, the Ministers encouraged policies enhancing open, free and fair agricultural trade, and encouraged the removal of unjustified trade restrictions,” the department said.

The full declaration can be accessed on the DALRRD website: www.dalrrd.gov.za.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)