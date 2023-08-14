Delhi LG approves another 29 establishments to remain open 24x7

In a bid to boost the nightlife of the national capital further, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the proposal for 29 more establishments to operate on a 24x7 basis in the city, taking the figure up to 498, during the last one year, a press note from Raj Niwas said on Monday. Shops and business establishments proposing to operate 24x7 in the national capital have got a major boost during the last 10 months.

Saxena has given the go-ahead to 498 such establishments by way of exemptions under Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954 since he took over as LG, the press note added. Apart from it, the LG has also directed the Labour Department to expeditiously develop a 'Single Window System' as an integrated portal for granting approval of applications taken up by the Industries Department. (ANI)

