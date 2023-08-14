Left Menu

India looking at FTAs for strategic considerations also, says Commerce Secretary

They Norms are also eased for facilitating trade in services and boost investments.Securing a smooth supply of the critical minerals will help India in its energy transition.Lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and graphite are among the key minerals used in batteries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 18:19 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 17:42 IST
India looking at FTAs for strategic considerations also, says Commerce Secretary
  • Country:
  • India

India is looking at Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) not only from the trade point of view but also keeping in mind the country's strategic needs, especially with regard to the smooth supply of critical minerals, a top government official said on Monday.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that India is now looking at FTAs from the point of view of what is the country's strategic needs in addition to trade.

For instance, batteries in electric vehicles require critical minerals. India is in talks with Australia for its smooth supplies.

South American nations of Peru and Chile also have huge reserves of the critical minerals.

India is looking at commencing negotiations for an FTA with Peru and Chile also has expressed interest for a trade pact.

''So, in addition to trade, now, we are looking at FTAs from the point of view of our strategic considerations. So, that is the fresh approach that we are taking in our FTAs,'' Barthwal told reporters here.

Normally in a trade agreement, two or more countries either significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on a maximum number of goods traded between them. They Norms are also eased for facilitating trade in services and boost investments.

Securing a smooth supply of the critical minerals will help India in its energy transition.

Lithium, nickel, cobalt, manganese and graphite are among the key minerals used in batteries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023