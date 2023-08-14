A-HELP launched; Rupala highlights women's role in development of livestock sector

Under the auspices of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Union Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Shri Parshottam Rupala has unveiled the 'A-HELP' (Accredited Agent for Health and Extension of Livestock Production) programme along with an Infertility Camp, today in the State of Gujarat. The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, is spearheading these initiatives as part of the Pashudhan Jagrati Abhiyaan under Inclusive Development. Ms Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary (CDD), Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Govt. of India and Dr. N. H. Kelawala, Vice Chancellor, Kamdhenu University were also present.

Union Minister Shri Parshottam Rupala highlighted the pivotal role played by livestock and women in the comprehensive development of the livestock sector, particularly in Gujarat. 'A-HELP' programme and the Infertility Camp can mark a significant stride towards empowering women, enhancing livestock productivity, and advancing the socio-economic landscape of the region.

The 'A-HELP' programme aims to empower women by engaging them as trained agents who contribute significantly to disease control, artificial insemination under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission (RGM), animal tagging, and livestock insurance. Shri Rupala emphasized that this endeavour serves as an exemplary integration of women’s power, fostering socio-economic progress in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi.

Pahudhan Jagriti Abhiyaan under Inclusive Development stand as a tribute to the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, celebrating the spirit of freedom and progress. The crux of this campaign lies in equipping farmers with knowledge and resources that address critical areas of livestock health, disease management, and animal infertility concerns.

To achieve this, State Veterinary Universities, in close coordination with State Animal Husbandry Departments, will spearhead workshops, awareness camps, and seminars across various districts. These engagements aim to disseminate crucial knowledge on disease control, appropriate nutrition, and timely medical interventions for livestock. Importantly, aspiring students in these districts will also partake in practical training sessions, enhancing their grasp of scientific livestock management techniques. These camps aspire to engage a minimum of 250 farmers and proprietors, providing them with actionable insights to enhance their livestock's reproductive health and overall productivity.

Collaborations with experts from Indian Immunological Ltd. further enhance the initiative's efficacy by ensuring the provision of essential nutritional supplements, mineral mixtures, dewormers, and medicines. This holistic approach seeks to empower the farming community, offering them both knowledge and tangible resources to foster the well-being and prosperity of the nation's invaluable livestock.

Department vision unfolds, these efforts are expected to have a far-reaching impact on rural communities, elevating their socio-economic prospects and solidifying India's position as a major player in the global livestock market. The confluence of knowledge, resources, and strategic planning underscores the commitment of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying towards a healthier, more prosperous nation.

(With Inputs from PIB)