Zuari Industries posts net loss of Rs 49 crore in Q1

Zuari Industries on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 48.81 crore in the June quarter due to higher expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 25.27 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income increased on a consolidated basis to Rs 272.98 crore during the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 267.80 crore a year ago.

Zuari Industries is into the business of sugar, power, ethanol, among other sectors.

