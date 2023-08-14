Zuari Industries posts net loss of Rs 49 crore in Q1
Zuari Industries on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 48.81 crore in the June quarter due to higher expenses.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 25.27 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Its total income increased on a consolidated basis to Rs 272.98 crore during the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 267.80 crore a year ago.
Zuari Industries is into the business of sugar, power, ethanol, among other sectors.
