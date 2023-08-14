Left Menu

TVS Supply Chain IPO subscribed 2.78 times on last day of subscription

The Initial Public Offer IPO of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of TVS Mobility Group, was subscribed 2.78 times on the last day of subscription on Monday.The Rs 880 crore IPO received bids for 6,98,68,624 shares against 2,51,22,289 shares on offer, according to NSE data.The category for Retail Individual Investors RIIs was subscribed 7.60 times, while the quota for non institutional investors received 2.35 times subscription.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 18:14 IST
TVS Supply Chain IPO subscribed 2.78 times on last day of subscription
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of TVS Mobility Group, was subscribed 2.78 times on the last day of subscription on Monday.

The Rs 880 crore IPO received bids for 6,98,68,624 shares against 2,51,22,289 shares on offer, according to NSE data.

The category for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was subscribed 7.60 times, while the quota for non institutional investors received 2.35 times subscription. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got subscribed 1.35 times.

The IPO had a fresh issue aggregating up to Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1,42,13,198 equity shares.

The IPO had a price range of Rs 187-197 per share.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions on Wednesday said it has mobilised Rs 396 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 525 crore will be utilised for payment of debt availed by the company and its subsidiary TVS LI UK. Besides, funds will be used for inorganic growth strategy and general corporate purposes.

TVS Supply Chain Solutions is present in over 25 countries. The company is promoted by erstwhile TVS Group and is now part of TVS Mobility Group, which has four business verticals -- supply chain solutions, manufacturing, auto dealership, and aftermarket sales and service.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, J P Morgan India, BNP Paribas, Nuvama Wealth Management and Equirus Capital were the managers to the offer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023