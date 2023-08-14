55 BSF personnel conferred with medals on eve of Independence Day

The Border Security Force (BSF) has conferred 55 BSF personnel with medals on the eve of Independence Day. This includes four Police Medals for Gallantry, five President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service and 46 Police Medals for Meritorious service, a press release from the Public Relations Officer of the BSF stated. SI Anurag Ranjan, HC Abdul Hamid, CT Amarjeet Singh and CT Navjot Singh have been conferred with Police Medals for Gallantry.

Ayush Mani Tiwari, IG, Aseem Vyas, DIG, Ashwani Kumar Sharma, DIG, Pushpendra Singh Rathore, DIG and Inspector Basti Ram Nehra have been conferred with President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service. SI Anurag Ranjan displayed exemplary leadership qualities and led the Patrolling cum Ambush Party from the front to eliminate the dreaded terrorist who had tried to infiltrate into the Indian Territory, the release stated.

"SI Anurag Ranjan in the midst of heavy volume of fire from terrorists and Enemy FDLs, handled the operation successfully and foiled the infiltration bid," the press release mentioned. On the other hand, Abdul Hamid Rather displayed an outstanding act of bravery, valour, professionalism and alertness. He was first to notice the suspicious movement of terrorists on the northern side of the ridge. He immediately informed the party Commander and took a tactical position and fired towards terrorists.

On the intervening night of November 7 and 8, 2020 after establishing contact with infiltrators when SI Anurag Ranjan asked for fire support from MMG Dett and reinforcement of additional troops. CT Amarjeet Singh along with CT Navjot Singh immediately rushed towards the place of the incident. Despite heavy volume of effective fire by terrorists and enemy FDLs, Amarjeet Singh and CT Navjot Singh continued moving towards the encounter site, the press release mentioned.

"They reached the place of incident crawling, covering a distance of more than 800 meters in highly rugged mountainous terrain in pitch dark night. They without caring for their personal safety and life occupied the location tactically and brought heavy volume of fire on terrorists from close range. They provided covering fire to their own party thereby facilitating their movement in extricating CT Sudip Sarkar to a safer place. Their fire prevented infiltrators from approaching close to AIOS," the BSF stated in the release. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)