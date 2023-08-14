Goa Forest Development Corporation to take care of tourism activities in forest areas, says minister

The Goa Forest Development Corporation will take care of all tourism activities in demarcated forest areas, state minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

GFDC has been designated the nodal agency for tourism related activities in forest areas after discussion with the Union government, Rane told reporters.

''GFDC will manage activities including waterfall circuits, trails, and treks. GFDC chairperson Deviya Rane will chair a high-level meeting to outline future plans and a detailed presentation will be given to the Director General of Forest and the Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav,'' Rane said.

Rane, who handles the forest portfolio in the Pramod Sawant government, said GFDC will sign an MoU with the forest department to oversee and manage activities in the forest regions of the state.

