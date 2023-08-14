Left Menu

Goa Forest Development Corporation to take care of tourism activities in forest areas, says minister

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:51 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 19:50 IST
Goa Forest Development Corporation to take care of tourism activities in forest areas, says minister
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa Forest Development Corporation will take care of all tourism activities in demarcated forest areas, state minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday.

GFDC has been designated the nodal agency for tourism related activities in forest areas after discussion with the Union government, Rane told reporters.

''GFDC will manage activities including waterfall circuits, trails, and treks. GFDC chairperson Deviya Rane will chair a high-level meeting to outline future plans and a detailed presentation will be given to the Director General of Forest and the Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav,'' Rane said.

Rane, who handles the forest portfolio in the Pramod Sawant government, said GFDC will sign an MoU with the forest department to oversee and manage activities in the forest regions of the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023