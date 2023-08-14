Left Menu

Hindustan Copper profit falls nearly 18 pc to Rs 47 crore in Q1

14-08-2023
Hindustan Copper profit falls nearly 18 pc to Rs 47 crore in Q1
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@copper_ltd)
State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd on Monday posted a 17.54 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 47.28 crore for the June quarter on account of higher expenses.

It had clocked Rs 57.08 crore as ''net profit after tax share of profit of JV/associates'', in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income, however, increased to Rs 384.73 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 359.13 crore a year ago.

The expenses rose to Rs 322.53 crore in the June quarter as against Rs 280.76 crore in the year ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

