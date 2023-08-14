Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 19:53 IST
Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic antibiotic
Representative Image Image Credit: lupin.com
Pharma major Lupin Ltd on Monday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic antibiotic Doxycycline Hyclate delayed-release tablets used to treat bacterial infections.

The approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) is for the abbreviated new drug application for Doxycycline Hyclate delayed-release tablets of strengths 50 mg, 60 mg, 75 mg, 80 mg, 100 mg, 120 mg, 150 mg, and 200 mg, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

This product will be manufactured at Lupin's Pithampur facility in India, it added.

Doxycycline Hyclate Delayed-Release tablets had estimated annual sales of USD 9 million in the US, the company said citing IQVIA MAT June 2023 data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

