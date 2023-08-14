Left Menu

India starts exporting potatoes to Guyana

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 20:23 IST
India starts exporting potatoes to Guyana
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
India has started exporting potatoes to Guyana for the first time and the move will help in new markets for the country's shipments, a senior commerce ministry official said on Monday.

''Two containers of potatoes sourced directly from farmer producer organisation of Madhya Pradesh were exported to Guyana. It was a new product of export to a new market,'' Additional Secretary in the commerce ministry Rajesh Agrawal told reporters here.

Further, Agrawal said a mutual recognition agreement will be signed with Korea to promote trade of organic products and it is likely to be signed this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

