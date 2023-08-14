German Bund yield hits one-month high on inflation concerns

Germany's 10-year Bund yield hit a one-month high on Monday, as the euro zone bond market tracked U.S. Treasuries on renewed inflation concerns sparked by U.S. data and rising natural gas prices. Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the euro area's benchmark, rose 2.5 basis points (bps) to 2.65% to its highest level since July 11. Yields rise when bond prices fall.

U.S. Treasury yields surged to a nine-month high as investors weighed expectations that the Federal Reserve has stopped hiking rates against the prospect of increasing bond supply. Last week, data showed U.S.

producer price inflation in July was stronger than expected and

consumer prices rose modestly.

Adding to inflation worries, natural gas prices remained elevated after surging last week, with the Dutch gas futures , widely used as the benchmark for the European market, rising nearly 30% in a day. "While latest inflation prints (in the euro zone) are looking more encouraging, rising energy prices do highlight the risk to the inflation outlook," said ING rate strategists in a note to clients. At least for now, U.S. rates are dominating the markets narrative, they added.

Annalisa Piazza, rate strategist at MFS, expects the European Central Bank (ECB) to hold rates in September, but to suggest further tightening moves by year end were possible depending on inflation. "These expectations keep German yields rangebound," she added.

Money markets are pricing in a 55% chance the ECB will hold rates at 3.75% in its next meeting on Sept 14. But expectations that the ECB will keep interest rates high for longer are driving long-dated yields higher, making German curves less inverted.

The spread between 2-year and 10-year yields stood at -40 bps, its smallest since late May. A inverted curve can indicate markets expect a recession, pricing in events that would trigger rate cuts by central banks.

Some analysts see euro area bonds as relatively insulated from a potential sell-off in U.S. Treasuries due to weak economic data. German wholesale prices fell by 2.8% in July compared to the same time a year ago.

Investors will monitor short-dated German bonds as the Bundesbank said this month it would stop remunerating deposits for the German public sector from October. "We expect a considerable amount of the remaining deposits to be switched into BuBills over time," said Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank.

The German 1-year BuBill yield dropped 1 bps to 3.58%. It was around 3.64% on Aug. 4 before the Bundesbank decision. On July 12, it hit its highest since 2008 at 3.785%.

