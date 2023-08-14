UP man arrested for hoax bomb threat at Kashmere Gate Metro Station in inebriated condition: Delhi Police

Left Menu

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for making a hoax threat of a bomb at Kashmere Gate Metro Station here, Delhi Police said on Monday. 

ANI | Updated: 14-08-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 21:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 26-year-old man has been arrested for making a hoax bomb threat at Kashmere Gate Metro Station here, Delhi Police said on Monday. According to Delhi Police, Rahul Gupta (26), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Jaun Pur made a hoax bomb threat call at Kashmere Gate Metro Station on August 13 at around 8.20 pm.

Acting on a tip-off from CISF officials, Kashmere Gate Metro Police immediately launched an intensive joint search operation with Bomb Disposal Squads (BDS) and 11 Bomb Disposal Teams (BDT) of Metro and CISF teams to trace the planted bomb in the metro station. "But, no bomb or suspicious article was found in the metro premises," police said.

Upon realising that the call was a hoax, the police immediately launched a manhunt for the accused. "Initially, the caller's phone was found switched off. But, with technical surveillance and analyzing the phone number of the accused person, his identity was established and his personal detail was obtained. The team continued their efforts to contact the caller. After some time, the caller picked up the phone and the team immediately got his personal details as Rahul Gupta, (26). The raiding team immediately located his address and arrested the accused person," DCP Metro, Ram Gopal Naik said.

According to police, the accused, during the investigation, revealed that he was in an inebriated condition and made the hoax bomb blast call to create panic among the public on the occasion of Independence Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

