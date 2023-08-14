"I think his optical nerve has been damaged..." Haryana Home Minister reacts to Randeep Surjewala's 'Rakshas' remark

Hitting back at Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's 'Rakshas' remark, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said that the former's "optical nerve has been damaged" and that "he needs to get his eye treated." "I think Randeep Surjewala's optic nerve has been damaged. People with damaged optical nerves have very blurred vision. This is the reason why he is seeing demons in people...He needs to get his eye treated by a good eye surgeon..." Anil Vij said.

This came after Congress leader Surjewala on Sunday used derogatory words to describe the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its supporters, calling them 'Rakshas' (Monsters) while addressing the Congress 'Jan Akrosh rally' in Kaithal, Haryana. Surjewala, in his speech, said that "Don't give jobs, at least give a chance to sit in the job. People of BJP and JJP are 'Rakshas' (Monsters) and those who vote for BJP and support them are 'Rakshas' too. Today I curse from this land of Mahabharata."

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang also attacked Surjewala and said that he was speaking the same language which was the vocabulary of the Congress and the Nehru family. "It is the tradition of Congress, the democracy in which the public is God, they are calling them (public) monsters. You (Surjewala) are cursing the people with whose blessings you get into the power. Surjewala is speaking the same language which is the vocabulary of the Congress and Nehru family," Sarang said.

He further said that the Nehru family had always cheated the public in a democracy. They had tried to rule by separating the public. "But remember, now the environment has changed. The people will curse the Congress, the people will make the Congress sit completely at home," the minister added. (ANI)

